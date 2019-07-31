Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
84°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Top Stories
Looking for job? Industrial Trades Job Fair scheduled for Aug. 8 at SLCC
State Police releases statement about investigation into Josef Richardson’s death
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after barring himself inside Broussard home
Family, friends and supporters ask for justice after man was shot and killed by WBRP deputy
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete Of The Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Festivals
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Backyard BBQ Contest
Cypress Bayou Casino’s Win the Weekend
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Retirement Readiness
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Jul 31, 2019 / 01:16 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 31, 2019 / 01:16 PM CDT
Learn more
here
.
Local News
Looking for job? Industrial Trades Job Fair scheduled for Aug. 8 at SLCC
UPDATE: Suspect arrested after barring himself inside Broussard home
Lafayette PD seizes $86,800 worth of narcotics in I-10 traffic stop
LCG explains its hire of convicted former Housing Authority director
Opelousas home destroyed by fire
St. Landry Parish Schools take precautions over cyber security attacks
Saints sign Thomas to a $100 million deal
Acadiana Eats- The Roundabout in Duson
Hunt, Hook, & Cook- Cooking Speckled Trout
Get caught up with the latest top stories with the News 10 Morning Rush!
More Local