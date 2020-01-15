Meet Your Neighbor: Retirement planning

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco press release) - The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Cleco Power with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award” for its outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana in July.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.