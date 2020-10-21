Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
LSU to cut football scholarships, ban Odell Beckham in self-penalty
Louisiana lawmakers pass bill striking at governor’s power
Flu vaccine and COVID testing to be held in Crowley, New Iberia
Court strikes Louisiana’s ‘Sex Offender’ ID requirement
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Turkey Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Preparing for your retirement
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Oct 21, 2020 / 12:54 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 21, 2020 / 12:54 PM CDT
Learn more about preparing for your retirement at
matthew-james.com
.
Local News
Flu vaccine and COVID testing to be held in Crowley, New Iberia
Opelousas to spray for mosquitos brought in by hurricanes over next two weeks
Video
Hurricane Delta survivors: What to expect after registering with FEMA
Rayne Police looking for ice storage bin theft suspects
Gallery
Fred Prejean Sr. named 2020 Lafayette Civic Cup recipient
Best Stop to expand food offerings nationally
Morgan City Police arrest St. Martinville man on three counts of molestation and indecent behavior
Video
Scott firefighters determine house fire was arson
Video
Third Annual ‘Anything Over Rice Cook-Off’ returns October 24th
Video
A Bit Hotter Today as Temps Push into the Upper 80s
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
11-year-old found pregnant, Ascension Parish man facing multiple charges including first-degree rape
Caretaker accused of stealing more than 14k from elderly man in Sunset
Video
LSU to cut football scholarships, ban Odell Beckham in self-penalty
18 St. Tammany Parish residents indicted for participation in violent gang
Dial Dalfred: Who’s responsible for fallen trees?
Video
Sidebar