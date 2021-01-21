Meet Your Neighbor on Location: Heart Center of Acadiana

Don’t Let Scammers Tip The Scales of Slaying Your New Year’s ResolutionBATON ROUGE, La. (Louisiana Attorney General's Office) – In a perfect world, someone hoping to have a more healthy 2021 by losing weight could do so by simply taking a pill, wearing a patch, or drinking a detox tea. Unfortunately, medical data points otherwise; but that is not stopping scammers trying to take advantage of new year wellness resolutions, warns Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry. Attorney General Landry today issued a consumer alert cautioning Louisiana residents of phony weight loss products.“Pursuing a healthy lifestyle is a great idea,” said Landry. “But I strongly encourage consumers to be cautious when purchasing anything that promises weight loss.”According to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC): bogus diet products, centers, and programs are the top reported complaint amongst health care-related scams.Scammers tend to promise weight loss products that “melt,” “burn,” or “dissolve” unwanted fat. They use these tricks to promote unproven materials with little to no medical testing.

How to recognize if a weight loss product is FAKE: