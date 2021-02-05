Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 65
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Antonio Milton, Tulane Law Review’s first Black editor-in-chief, Carencro native
Louisiana OMV makes LSU National Championship license plate available Monday
‘Picking Up The Pieces’: Two friends from Lake Charles raise and donate close to $100,000 to hurricane victims
Skeletal remains found in Evangeline Parish identified as missing Opelousas woman; Homicide investigation underway
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor on Location: Blu Basil Wine & Grill
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Feb 5, 2021 / 05:20 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 5, 2021 / 05:20 PM CST
Check out what’s new at
blubasilwineandgrill.com
.
Local News
Antonio Milton, Tulane Law Review’s first Black editor-in-chief, Carencro native
Skeletal remains found in Evangeline Parish identified as missing Opelousas woman; Homicide investigation underway
Video
Man wanted for attempted murder charge after argument on social media supporting police gets violent
Port Barre police warn of law enforcement impersonation scam
Oil Center designated as National Register Historic District
Walmart pharmacies will now distribute COVID-19 vaccines
Video
Two men arrested, nearly 40 pounds of drugs seized in Lafayette busts, sheriff’s office says
Video
Feb. 5 LDH update: 863 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana
Tonight! Krewe de Canailles’ ‘Oh, The Places We Didn’t Go!’ Mardi Gras celebration
Video
Acadia Parish authorities looking for whereabouts of missing man
More Local
Trending Stories
Two men arrested, nearly 40 pounds of drugs seized in Lafayette busts, sheriff’s office says
Video
Skeletal remains found in Evangeline Parish identified as missing Opelousas woman; Homicide investigation underway
Video
7-Day Forecast
Husband of St. Martinville mayor arrested for third trespassing charge
Video
Fate of Popeyes’ only buffet in the U.S. pending due to pandemic
Video
Sidebar