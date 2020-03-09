Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
St. Landry Parish church fires
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Acadiana Transportation
Medical Breakthroughs
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Protecting Your Privacy
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
Coronavirus
National
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Breaux Bridge police looking for woman and vehicle
Washington, Texas deal with stock market plunge, coronavirus
Video
Gov. Edwards discusses COVID-19 testing procedures, doesn’t know economic impact yet
Video
Dow logs biggest point-drop in history as stocks tumble
Weather
Weather
Live Doppler Radar
Seven-day weather forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Japan 2020
Big Tournament
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Masters Report
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Local Sports
Community
Community Calendar
Mardi Gras
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Hidden History
Purchase tickets to the Go Red Luncheon
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
Remarkable Women
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Home for the Holidays
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Basketball Madness 2020
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Tax Season
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Money Monday
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Mar 9, 2020 / 04:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 9, 2020 / 04:29 PM CDT
Learn more
here
.
Trending Stories
Gov. Edwards confirms first Louisiana coronavirus case in Jefferson Parish
UPDATE: ‘Students are safe’ after an alleged threat prompts campus evacuation
Gov. Edwards discusses COVID-19 testing procedures, doesn’t know economic impact yet
Video
‘We ask for your prayers’:Funeral arrangements announced for Joyce Thomas
Authorities identify New Iberia man killed in boating incident
Sidebar