Meet Your Neighbor: Money Monday

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) -- One man was shot multiple times Saturday evening, Jan. 8, at a Ville Platte apartment complex, and police are searching for a suspect.

Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue said officers responded to the shooting in the 800 block of N. Latour St. at around 6:45 p.m. There, they found the victim with injuries to his upper thighs and a finger. The victim was taken to a local hospital, where he was reportedly in stable condition.