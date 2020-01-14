This exhibit will be at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum from Jan. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020. Learn more here.
Meet Your Neighbor: Meet Your Neighbor: Art of Sir Winston Churchill at the Hilliard Museum
