Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: Meet Your Neighbor: Art of Sir Winston Churchill at the Hilliard Museum

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

This exhibit will be at the Paul and Lulu Hilliard University Art Museum from Jan. 17 to Mar. 21, 2020. Learn more here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

77°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Low clouds and fog. Low around 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Areas of fog. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

76°F Overcast Feels like 77°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Areas of fog. Low around 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Foggy. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
15 mph SSW
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories