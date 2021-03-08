Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
71°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 65
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
One dead, one injured in Abbeville from shots fired from a passing vehicle
Duson Police searching for suspects in camper theft
Gallery
March 8 LDH update: 515 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 450,000 Louisianans vaccinated
WATCH: JPSO makes arrest in murder of New Orleans man after alleged Facebook Marketplace meeting
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Madness
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Matthew James Financial Group
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Mar 8, 2021 / 01:11 PM CST
/
Updated:
Mar 8, 2021 / 01:11 PM CST
Learn more at
matthew-james.com
.
Local News
One dead, one injured in Abbeville from shots fired from a passing vehicle
Duson Police searching for suspects in camper theft
Gallery
March 8 LDH update: 515 new COVID-19 cases, nearly 450,000 Louisianans vaccinated
Abbeville juvenile shot while in his residence Sunday night
Scott Police seeking public’s help in identifying, finding suspect
Spring-Like Warmth for the Workweek
Video
Church Point Police Officer hospitalized after vehicle hits ditch during police pursuit
Video
One person injured in Eunice shooting
Video
UPDATE: Jennings missing children found safe
Pastors encourage black community to get COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
New Orleans man found dead after trying to sell dirt bike on Facebook Marketplace
WATCH: JPSO makes arrest in murder of New Orleans man after alleged Facebook Marketplace meeting
Third stimulus check: Potential timeline for $1,400 direct payments
Video
Stimulus check calculator: Do you qualify for $1,400?
One dead, one injured in Abbeville from shots fired from a passing vehicle
Sidebar