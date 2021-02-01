Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 70
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
LPSO confirms deputy’s suicide
Two wounded in knife attack at Oschner LSU Health Shreveport
Video
Nobel Peace Prize nominees: Stacey Abrams, Alexei Navalny, Jared Kushner
DOTD launches virtual reality website of I-49 Lafayette connector
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Matthew James Financial Group
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Feb 1, 2021 / 03:21 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 1, 2021 / 03:21 PM CST
Learn more at
matthew-james.com
.
Local News
Marksville man killed in weekend boating accident
LPSO confirms deputy’s suicide
DOTD launches virtual reality website of I-49 Lafayette connector
Elton fugitive marks 22nd arrest with burglary and theft charges
Lafayette Regional Airport will continue following initial mask mandate requirements
Video
Feb. 1 LDH update: 899 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana
UL to reduce waste with “Good to Geaux” reusable food containers
LSP K-9 officer helps nab 18 lbs. of methamphetamine in I-10 bust
Cassidy, Kennedy push POWER Act to prevent Biden energy ban
A Chilly Start to the Workweek
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Justice Department seeking to shut down Louisiana tax return preparer from doing tax returns for others
LPSO confirms deputy’s suicide
Community remembers teen stabbed by 13-year-old suspect inside Walmart
Video
Man hires pair to kill rape victim; they killed his sister and another woman instead, sheriff says
Bar fight leads to shooting in Lafayette
Video
Sidebar