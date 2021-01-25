Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
72°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 70
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Opelousas chief of police addresses rising gun violence in the city
Video
Louisiana taxpayers can start filing 2020 returns on Feb. 12
Video
Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Lafayette teen
US virus numbers drop, but race against new strains heats up
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Matthew James Financial Group
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jan 25, 2021 / 01:04 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 25, 2021 / 01:04 PM CST
Learn more at
matthew-james.com
.
Local News
Opelousas chief of police addresses rising gun violence in the city
Video
Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Lafayette teen
Jan. 25 LDH update: 2,075 new COVID-20 cases reported in Louisiana
Lafayette citizens urged to create 311 account for basic services
Lake Arthur man turns self in on charges of aggravated assault with a firearm
Very Warm Start to the Workweek but Colder Weather is Coming
Video
A peaceful protest in memory of Quawan “Bobby” Charles, celebrating what would have been his “Sweet 16”
Video
White flags placed along Camellia Boulevard in Lafayette to honor lives lost to COVID-19
Video
Volunteers spend weekend cleaning up University Avenue in Lafayette
Video
St. Landry Parish animal shelter temporarily closed due to COVID-19
More Local
Trending Stories
UPDATE: 4 juveniles arrested after 15-year-old girl dies after fight inside Lake Charles store
Video
Lafayette teen recounts attempt on his life during Grindr date
Video
Third stimulus checks: Here’s what is holding up those $1,400 payments
President Joe Biden issues 60-day ban on new oil and gas drilling permits in Gulf of Mexico
Video
Hate crime charge added in attack on gay Lafayette teen
Sidebar