Meet Your Neighbor: Matthew James Financial Group

(Milesperret.org)- On August 25, 2001, the first Games of Acadiana (GOA) was held at the Cajundome. GOA was the vision of family and friends of 8-year-old Miles Perret, who lost his battle with cancer in 1996. The amazing success of the first GOA enabled Miles Perret Cancer Services to open less than a year later.

This year, in honor of Games of Acadiana's 20th anniversary, MPCS is hosting a virtual scavenger hunt. For 20 days we will turn all of Acadiana into our playground.