Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Meet Your Neighbor: Making Christmas Come True set for Dec. 22

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

The event will be Saturday, Dec. 21, from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. at Cajun Harley Davidson.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
38%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Overcast. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
8 mph NE
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 44F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
44%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy this evening with showers after midnight. Low 47F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
51%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories