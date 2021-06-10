Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
88°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
National
Louisiana
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Hero Salute
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Washington DC Bureau
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
UL Lafayette announces Juneteenth as school holiday for first time, classes to be dismissed June 18
UPDATE: 3 shot, 1 killed on I-10 in Acadia Parish; suspect(s) sought
Video
One person dead after fatal shooting near Mamou
Video
Eye on Scams: Scammers are impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Maddie’s Footprints’ Summer Soiree
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jun 10, 2021 / 12:30 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 10, 2021 / 12:30 PM CDT
For more information, visit
maddiesfootprints.org
.
Local News
UL Lafayette announces Juneteenth as school holiday for first time, classes to be dismissed June 18
UPDATE: 3 shot, 1 killed on I-10 in Acadia Parish; suspect(s) sought
Video
One person dead after fatal shooting near Mamou
Video
Eye on Scams: Scammers are impersonating U.S. Customs and Border Protection
Video
Zydeco Capital Jam returns to St. Landry Parish on June 12th
Video
President’s ban on oil and gas lease sales being challenged Thursday in federal court
Video
Pay It Forward Scholarship Profile: McKenzie Jones
Video
New, easier way to pay for parking in downtown Lafayette by using ‘ParkMobile’ app
Video
Father of missing Seacor Power crewmember seeking to change laws regarding similar disasters
Video
Rayne officials say brown colored water is safe to drink and was expected to happen
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Anti pan-handling signs popping up around Lafayette draw support, criticism
UPDATE: 3 shot, 1 killed on I-10 in Acadia Parish; suspect(s) sought
Video
One person dead after fatal shooting near Mamou
Video
Father of missing Seacor Power crewmember seeking to change laws regarding similar disasters
Video
“I don’t know when I’m gonna be ready to stop.” — Scott Daspit, father of missing crewmember, discusses the Seacor Power disaster (PODCAST)
Video
Sidebar