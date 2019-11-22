Learn more here.
Meet Your Neighbor: LUS winter conservation tips
Abbeville70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 7 mph SE
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 57F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 56F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
- Wind
- 6 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Low around 55F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 97%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
62°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 57F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 8 mph SW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
- Wind
- 5 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
61°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 3 mph NW
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent