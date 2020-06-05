Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
90°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Church Point police officer under investigation for allegedly sharing cartoon with a racial slur
Top Stories
Tracking the Tropics: Cristobal strengthens to tropical storm, watches in effect for parts of Gulf Coast
Video
La. AG praises Florida governor for lifting travel restrictions
Seven people found shot to death in burning Alabama home
Video
LUS issues generator warning ahead of upcoming tropical storm
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Sandbag distribution locations in Acadiana
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Tracking Cristobal
Meet Your Neighbor: LUS offers utility and conservation tips
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jun 5, 2020 / 12:56 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 5, 2020 / 12:56 PM CDT
Learn more at
lus.org/utilities-conservation/energy-conservation
.
Local News
Church Point police officer under investigation for allegedly sharing cartoon with a racial slur
St. Landry Parish student awarded The Gates Scholarship
LUS issues generator warning ahead of upcoming tropical storm
Sandbags available in St. Landry Parish
Downtown Lafayette Chicken Sandwich Snackdown starts today
Video
UPDATE: Cristobal upgraded to a tropical storm, impacts to Acadiana likely
Video
Grandson arrested in double murder in Acadia Parish
Video
Moving Acadiana Forward: Coronavirus housing market
Video
JC Penney at Acadiana Mall to close permanently as part of company’s bankruptcy
Video
Allons, mange! St. Martin Parish launches campaign to encourage residents to dine locally
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Cristobal upgraded to a tropical storm, impacts to Acadiana likely
Video
Louisiana residents encouraged to register for Disaster SNAP benefits ahead of Tropical Storm Cristobal
Video
UPDATE: Family speaks on business owners accused of beating man nearly unconscious over stolen property in Evangeline Parish
Video
Tracking The Tropics
Parents speak out after 25-year-old daughter found inside vehicle with gunshot wound to head
Video
Sidebar