Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: LPSS enrollment

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
6 mph NW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Crowley

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Some clouds. Low 47F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
70%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
48°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 48F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph WNW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

New Iberia

64°F Feels like 64°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
45°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low around 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar