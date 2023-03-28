LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Dr. Holly Boffy with the W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center talks about available courses.

LPSS’s W.D. & Mary Baker Smith Career Center provides students in Lafayette Parish with the opportunity to earn industry credentials in the field of their choosing.

The courses are taken during a three-period block of the school day. Transportation is provided from their home-base school to the Career Center at 200 18th Street near Paul Breaux Middle School. There is no tuition, but some courses have fees. To apply, students can visit LPSSOnline.com/CareerCenter. The deadline to apply for fall 2023 courses is April 1.