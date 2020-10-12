Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Eunice Jr. High closed through October due to mold invasion
SLEMCO making progress in restoring power from Hurricane Delta
LCG: Separate your storm debris correctly for quick pick-up
Reminder: Tues., Oct. 13 is deadline to register to vote in Louisiana
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Liberty Home Improvement South
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Oct 12, 2020 / 12:38 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 12, 2020 / 12:38 PM CDT
For more information, visit
https://libertyhomeimprovementsouthla.com/
Local News
Eunice Jr. High closed through October due to mold invasion
SLEMCO making progress in restoring power from Hurricane Delta
LCG: Separate your storm debris correctly for quick pick-up
Entergy: 75% of affected customers’ power restored
Lafayette Police: Treat dead stoplights as four-way stops
Carencro apartment catches fire after stove left on before hurricane knocked power out
Hurricane Delta leads to 400 lost blood donations, says Vitalant
LUS at 8 a.m.: Power restored to 83% of affected customers
Two Cleco customer service offices closed today; power restored to 77 percent of customers
Two fronts coming in this week, stronger front coming in for the weekend
Gallery
More Local
Trending Stories
Shocking allegations from Louisiana priest’s arrest last week
WATCH: 11-year-old in custody after leading police pursuit across Baton Rouge in stolen school bus
Video
Lafayette Police charge woman who admitted to looting at Walgreens store during hurricane
Video
Acadiana school closures due to Hurricane Delta’s impact
Video
Entergy: 75% of affected customers’ power restored
Sidebar