Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
76°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 65
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2 p.m. press briefing
LIVE: Biden, Harris mark 50 million COVID-19 vaccinations
Video
Baton Rouge woman arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle
WATCH LIVE: Acadiana officials to make an economic development announcement at 1 p.m.
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Madness
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Liberty Home Improvement South
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Feb 25, 2021 / 12:55 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 25, 2021 / 12:55 PM CST
Learn more at
libertyhomeimprovementsouthla.com
.
Local News
Baton Rouge woman arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle
Two family pets die in camper fire
WATCH LIVE: Acadiana officials to make an economic development announcement at 1 p.m.
Feb. 25 LDH update: 779 new COVID-19 cases
Man pistol whipped, shot outside Eunice convenience store
Video
Two men arrested on first-degree murder charges in St. Mary Parish after human remains found in Gibson
Erath receives $2.2 million in federal funds for flood elevation projects
Dense Fog Kicks Off a Milder Thursday Morning
Video
Louisiana utility providers explain winter storm response efforts
Video
Lafayette reaches ‘no-kill’ goal for animals in city shelters
More Local
Trending Stories
Baton Rouge woman arrested after police chase in stolen vehicle
WATCH LIVE: Acadiana officials to make an economic development announcement at 1 p.m.
UPDATE: Crowley police chief indicted, arrested on malfeasance and obstruction charges, attorney issues statement
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2 p.m. press briefing
7-Day Forecast
Sidebar