Meet Your Neighbor: Lawn and Garden

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – A bill designating Juneteenth as a Louisiana state holiday is headed to Gov. John Bel Edwards' desk after passing unanimously in both the House and Senate.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day, or Emancipation Day, commemorates the date in 1865 that the last documented illegally detained slaves learned that they were free, roughly two and a half years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed into law.