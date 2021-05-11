Meet Your Neighbor: Lawn and Garden

LAFAYETTE, La (KLFY) -- The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center opened to the public on Monday, May 10 after relocating to a new facility.

The previous shelter location closed last week while staff moved equipment, supplies, and animals from the old building to the new facility. Intakes and adoptions will resume Monday. The shelter is now located at 410 Dugas Rd. and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.