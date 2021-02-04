Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 70
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Homicide investigation underway at Lafayette apartment complex
LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on COVID-19, update vaccine distribution plans
Live
Fate of Popeyes’ only buffet in the U.S. pending due to pandemic
Video
Louisiana unemployed mother hits jackpot
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Law Office of Kenneth D. St. Pé
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Feb 4, 2021 / 01:54 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 4, 2021 / 01:55 PM CST
Learn more at
stpelaw.com
.
Local News
Homicide investigation underway at Lafayette apartment complex
Fate of Popeyes’ only buffet in the U.S. pending due to pandemic
Video
New Iberia city marshal arrested on forgery, malfeasance charges
Feb. 4 LDH update: 2,758 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana
Unrestrained driver killed in early morning crash in St. Martin Parish
Video
Warm, Breezy, and Mostly Cloudy Today Before Sct’d Rain Tonight
Video
Morse village meeting turns chaotic after policing issues discussed and racial slurs shouted
Video
Eunice police chief can’t find a cell for juvenile arrested on attempted 1st-degree murder
Video
Moving company releases statement explaining why they called police after disagreement with doctor about moving bill
98-year-old former UL cafeteria employee survives COVID
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Homicide investigation underway at Lafayette apartment complex
Morse village meeting turns chaotic after policing issues discussed and racial slurs shouted
Video
New Iberia city marshal arrested on forgery, malfeasance charges
LIVE AT 2:30 P.M.: Gov. Edwards to hold briefing on COVID-19, update vaccine distribution plans
Live
Moving company releases statement explaining why they called police after disagreement with doctor about moving bill
Sidebar