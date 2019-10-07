Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Protecting Your Privacy
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Border Report Tour
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
State fire marshal’s office to inspect haunted houses ahead of Halloween
LSU’s top-10 matchup vs Florida officially sold out
Judge: Mother can sue frat members involved in UL student’s death
Ball mayoral candidate and pastor cited for theft of non-profit
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
1st and 10
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
REPLAY: Louisiana Governor Primary Debate
Enter to win tickets to Paw Patrol Live
Turkey Day Giveaway
Christmas Dinner Giveaway
12 Days of Giveaways
Jingle All The Way
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Lagniappe Ladies
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Oct 7, 2019 / 01:47 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 7, 2019 / 01:47 PM CDT
Learn more about the Lagniappe Ladies
here
.
Local News
Happening now: Trump Jr. speaks at Republican rally at Cajundome
New Poll: Edwards holds onto lead
Jefferson Davis authorities have busy weekend
Newly conservative Supreme Court to hear Louisiana Abortion case
Charges mount for Louisiana man accused of cattle theft
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: October 7, 2019
Louisiana police officer pleads guilty to kicking suspect
Not 1 but 2 Cold Fronts this Week, Sct’d Rain Possible Today
Lafayette police search for suspect who allegedly fired at least 10 shots at family sitting inside vehicle
The time is now to get your flu shot
More Local
Sidebar