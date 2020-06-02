Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Girl survives horrifying dog attack while playing outside with her family in Maurice
Video
Top Stories
Some Louisiana landlords can restart evictions on June 8
George W. Bush issues statement on ‘brutal suffocation’ of George Floyd: ‘It is time for us to listen’
St. Landry Deputy resigns days after posting controversial comment on Facebook
Breaux Bridge police officer placed on leave pending investigation over Facebook post about nationwide protests
Weather
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Help salute Acadiana’s seniors!
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Lafayette Public Library’s Summer Reading Challenge
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
KLFY Staff
Posted:
Jun 2, 2020 / 04:04 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 2, 2020 / 04:11 PM CDT
Learn more
here
.
Trending Stories
Tropical Storm Cristobal Forms in Southern Gulf, Impacts to Acadiana Possible
Video
Some in Louisiana will receive stimulus money on debit cards
Video
Girl survives horrifying dog attack while playing outside with her family in Maurice
Video
‘I have the heart to forgive whoever did this to my baby.’ Mother of Lafayette shooting victim pleads for killer to come forward
Video
Coronavirus found in semen of COVID-19 survivors; sexual transmission unclear, study says
Sidebar