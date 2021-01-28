Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
54°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 70
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Lone Star NYE
Top Stories
Beware of COVID-19 relief scams
Video
Cargill stops salt production permanently at Avery Island mine; employee impacts not yet known
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 p.m. press briefing
Louisiana cemetery apologizes after Black deputy is denied burial
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Sports
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Buy Local
Home for the Holidays
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Lafayette Alumni Association’s Camellia Tea
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jan 28, 2021 / 02:37 PM CST
/
Updated:
Jan 28, 2021 / 02:37 PM CST
Learn more about this event and purchase tickets
here
.
Local News
Cargill stops salt production permanently at Avery Island mine; employee impacts not yet known
St. Martinville: Water supply may be temporarily shut down for line repair
Public’s help sought in solving Jan. 14 murder in Lafayette’s city limits
Jan. 28 LDH update: 2,517 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana
With Mardi Gras events canceled, Acadiana’s economy could take a big hit
UPDATE: Boil advisory lifted in Carencro
Texas man linked to rash of burglaries in Acadiana, authorities said
UPDATE: Confession made in shooting and dumping of dogs near Abbeville
Video
Lafayette business owner responds to possible minimum wage increase
Video
LSU Health expert explains why some covid-19 tests could come back as a false negative
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Cargill stops salt production permanently at Avery Island mine; employee impacts not yet known
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold 2:30 p.m. press briefing
Lafayette business owner responds to possible minimum wage increase
Video
Louisiana cemetery apologizes after Black deputy is denied burial
Over 200k Louisiana oil and gas jobs at risk after President Biden signs executive order, ‘This is really bad’
Video
Sidebar