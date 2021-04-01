Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
63°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH’s updated vaccination distribution list, eligibility expanded to Louisianans 16+
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Easter Bunny to tour Scott on top of fire engine
Fake COVID vaccine cards sold online, Attorney General Jeff Landry issues warning
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office introduces Feline Patrol for April Fools’ Day
Evangeline Parish shooting, suspect on the run
Video
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth St. Pe talks about financial stress during pandemic
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Apr 1, 2021 / 03:58 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 1, 2021 / 03:59 PM CDT
For more information, visit
https://stpelaw.com/
.
Local News
Easter Bunny to tour Scott on top of fire engine
Acadiana airports receive over $2.26M in federal grants from FAA
Fake COVID vaccine cards sold online, Attorney General Jeff Landry issues warning
Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office introduces Feline Patrol for April Fools’ Day
Evangeline Parish shooting, suspect on the run
Video
Eye on Scams: SAT prep scams on the rise
Video
April 1 LDH update: 549 new COVID-19 cases, 20 new deaths
Former Crowley officer arrested for malfeasance in office
Video
Poll shows support growing in Louisiana for legalizing marijuana
Video
Ochsner Lafayette General hosts vaccination drive at MLK center in Lafayette
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
Former St. Bernard jail supervisors sentenced to prison for ignoring a dying female inmate
2 killed after plane crashes in gender reveal gone awry
Carencro officials explain plans to handle Amazon facility traffic
Video
Ville Platte residents upset over unexplained high water bills
Video
Adult toy store owners first told they can’t sell adult toys, now being evicted from Carencro property
Video
Sidebar