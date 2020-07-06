Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Lafayette-based food service Waitr posts first quarterly profit in preliminary results
Top Stories
Country music legend Charlie Daniels dies of stroke at age 83
Second stimulus check: Report shows first payment saved thousands from poverty
Video
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Michael Scott Boudreaux
Video
More Rain for Acadiana to Start the Work Week
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
COVID-19 daily updates
Meet Your Neighbor: Kenneth St. Pe
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Jul 6, 2020 / 01:42 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 6, 2020 / 01:42 PM CDT
For more information, visit
Kenneth D. St. Pe’s website
.
Local News
BBBS seeking volunteer mentors of color for children on waitlist
Lafayette-based food service Waitr posts first quarterly profit in preliminary results
Acadiana Music Spotlight- Michael Scott Boudreaux
Video
More Rain for Acadiana to Start the Work Week
Video
Edouard Forms as Atlantic Basin Turns Active
Gallery
UPDATE: One dead, two injured after argument leads to shooting in Lafayette
Video
Carencro fire department rallies behind firefighter who loses home in fire
Video
Parishioners react to Erath church ‘controversial’ Facebook post
Video
WEATHER BLOG: Numerous storms expected again tomorrow, heavy rain possible
Jeanerette Police: 10-year-old girl found safe
More Local
Trending Stories
A second stimulus check? Here’s how much money you could get if it passes Congress and the president
Video
State Farm auto rate decreases; overall insurers return millions to Louisianans
Here is your risk of getting the coronavirus during various activities
Video
UPDATE: One dead, two injured after argument leads to shooting in Lafayette
Video
Nationwide coin shortage has retailers pleading for exact change
Video
Sidebar