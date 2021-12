BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) -- December 14, 2020, is the day the first Louisianan was vaccinated against COVID-19. Now, a year later, nearly half of the state's population has been fully vaccinated against the disease.

Over the year, Louisiana has seen a decrease in the number of people hospitalized with COVID as well as a decrease in the percent of COVID tests that are positive. Today, according to the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH), the vast majority of COVID hospitalizations, cases, and deaths are among those who are not vaccinated.