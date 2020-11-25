Meet Your Neighbor: How to avoid toy scams

(Better Business Bureau of Acadiana)- Every year, there are always a few “must-have” toys on most kids’ holiday wish list. The toy sells out fast and becomes expensive and hard to find.

This year’s hot picks are Star Wars The Child Animatronic Edition (aka Baby Yoda) and a realistic toy dog. Scammers are using the toy’s popularity to trick parents out of their money.



This is how the Scam Works:

You are looking for these toys, but they are sold out at every store.

You decide to look online. A quick search takes you to a page that miraculously has the toy in stock. The site may look professional and have original images of the product. It may even offer the product at discounted prices, claiming a “last-minute deal” or “flash sale.”

Unfortunately, many such offers are fake. In many cases reported to BBB.org/ScamTracker, buyers thought they were ordering a high-quality, animatronic toy but received a cheap counterfeit version or something that is nothing like the advertised item..