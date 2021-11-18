Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
57°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Local
Louisiana
National
Lafayette Parish
Acadia Parish
Evangeline Parish
Iberia Parish
Jeff Davis Parish
St. Landry Parish
St. Martin Parish
St. Mary Parish
Vermilion Parish
Daily COVID-19 Stats
COVID-19 vaccines and tests
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Eye on Scams
Acadiana Boil Advisories
Top Stories
Mardi Gras is back in 2022! Here’s the lineup for Lafayette
Lafayette man indicted on first-degree murder by grand jury
Biden: US ‘considering’ diplomatic boycott of China Olympics
The two-hour rule on how to cook your Thanksgiving turkey
Video
Weather
Live Doppler 10 Radar
7-Day Forecast
WATCH: Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Hunting and Fishing Forecast
Daily Weather Newsletter sign-up
Sports
Local Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
National Sports
Beyond The Jersey
1st and 10
Nominate Athlete of the Week
The Big Game
China 2022 Olympics
Community
Apply to be a Guest
Acadiana Eats
Best Reviews
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Moving Acadiana Forward
Passe Partout
Hispanic Heritage Month
Destination Louisiane
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Lawn and Garden
Veterans Voices
Home for the Holidays
Contests
Holiday Giveaways 2021
Jingle All the Way Sweepstakes 2021
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
2021 Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Work for Us
Regional News Partners
Newsletters
Jobs
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Hospice of Acadiana
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Lidia Alcala
Posted:
Nov 18, 2021 / 12:40 PM CST
/
Updated:
Nov 18, 2021 / 12:40 PM CST
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Order your poinsettias at
hospiceacadiana.com
.
Local News
Mardi Gras is back in 2022! Here’s the lineup for Lafayette
Lafayette man indicted on first-degree murder by grand jury
Meet Your Neighbor: Castille Mortgage Company
Video
Meet Your Neighbor: Hospice of Acadiana
Video
African American Heritage Society hosts 28th annual “Thank You Elderly” event
Video
Meet Your Neighbor: Wealth Wednesday
Video
Meet Your Neighbor: Money Monday
Video
Lafayette man arrested in human trafficking case in Mississippi
Video
Near-Total Lunar Eclipse Happening Very Early Friday Morning
Gallery
St. Landry Parish to host 6th annual community Thanksgiving
More Local
Trending Stories
Inmate granted parole 57 years after juvenile life sentence
Video
Mother and son arrested; 10 firearms, $58k worth of drugs seized in bust
Video
Lafayette man indicted on first-degree murder by grand jury
Defendant in murder trial removed from Lafayette courtroom after outbursts during opening statements
Two arrested in St. Landry Parish for stolen livestock
Mardi Gras is back in 2022! Here’s the lineup for Lafayette
Brees to make Superdome comeback at Saints Thanksgiving game halftime
Sidebar