Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: Hidden fees could be draining your retirement portfolio

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more at matthew-james.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories