LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) -- A Breaux Bridge woman was sentenced to 41 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for tax fraud charges, according to a press release from the U.S. District Attorney's Office.

Joan Chauvin Edgar, 71, of Breaux Bridge, was sentenced today by the United States District Judge Robert R. Summerhays. Edgar was also ordered to pay restitution in the amount of $375,213.54.