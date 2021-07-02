Meet Your Neighbor: Hands Up Thrift Store 11th anniversary

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) -- Two men were arrested by Morgan City Police after they allegedly broke into a home on Marshall St. and demanded money from the person living there.

Callen Slay Richard, 24, of Morgan City, and Brennan Tatum, 24, of Pierre Part, were both arrested Thursday on identical charges of aggravated burglary, attempted armed robbery, attempted armed robbery with a firearm, possession of a firearm by a convicted felony and resisting an officer.