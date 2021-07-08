Meet Your Neighbor: Hand Up Thrift 11-year celebration

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La (KLFY) -- Two people from Arnaudville were charged by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office for a string of catalytic converter thefts that happened in December, after being arrested by Morgan City Police for more recent catalytic converter thefts, according to a press release from the SLPSO.

Lee Andrew Covington, 41, VI, of Arnaudville, faces nine counts of theft and is held on an $18,000 bond.