Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
85°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Remembering former Gov. Kathleen Blanco
Live Stream
Top Stories
Dial Dalfred
Acadiana Transportation
Eye on Scams
Medical Breakthroughs
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Back To School
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
VIDEO: Deadly shootout between police and suspect caught on camera
Louisiana plans new cybersecurity center for threat response
All for the Kids: Financial independence course targets smart money practices
Police: Breaux Bridge man accused of beating girlfriend
Weather
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Bengal Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community & Contests
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Acadiana Eats
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Challenge
About Us
Meet The Team
Work for Us
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
Bring Back KLFY TV 10
Privacy Policy
Why KLFY is off Direct TV and AT&T U-verse
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Golf 4 A Cause
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Aug 27, 2019 / 01:29 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 27, 2019 / 01:29 PM CDT
Learn more about the event
here
.
Local News
All for the Kids: Financial independence course targets smart money practices
Police: Breaux Bridge man accused of beating girlfriend
Several arrested in 4th warrant roundup by Opelousas City Marshal’s Office
Victim in deadly I-10 crash identified
Acadiana Eats Live- The Bus Stop Bistro in Carencro
News 10 Morning Rush Headlines: August 27, 2019
Very Hot and Muggy Today with Only a 30% Rain Chance
Father speaks out after son and fiance’ killed in suspected drunk driving crash
School to host vigil to remember 17-year-old killed by gunfire in New Iberia
3 candidates for Louisiana governor disqualified from race
More Local