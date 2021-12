SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An aspiring young Shreveport rapper's tribute to friends lost to tragedy and gun violence is striking a chord in a city that has racked up a record number of homicides in 2021.

"People need to stop the gun violence because us as kids, we want to live and be free and we can do better in life," said 11-year-old Rayvon Webber, aka Ray Da Yungin, who released a music video in early December titled, "Miss You."