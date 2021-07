NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) -- A former Iberia Parish corrections officer has been arrested after allegedly having sexual contact with an inmate, according to Sheriff Tommy Romero.

Hansel Hulin, 45, has been charged with first-degree rape and malfeasance in office after an investigation by the Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office. Hulin allegedly had sexual contact with the female inmate in March of this year during a "routine transport from the jail to a nearby facility." The investigation began on June 28.