Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
73°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
Extra $600 unemployment pay set to end next month
Top Stories
Fauci hopeful for a vaccine by late 2020, early 2021
Video
New Iberia man killed in crash
Video
‘Roll the dice’: $83M casino tax break nears final step in Louisiana Legislature
Video
Beware of contact tracing scams in Louisiana
Video
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Destination Louisiane
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Statewide COVID-19 testing site list
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
Updated LDH data on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Free resume help available
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Jun 23, 2020 / 03:18 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 23, 2020 / 03:18 PM CDT
Learn more about the Lafayette Public Library’s resources
here
.
Local News
LCG: Kaliste Saloom Road widening is 85% complete
New Iberia man killed in crash
Video
Quieter this morning but more storms expected later today
Gallery
After reopening, some Lafayette restaurants close again after employees test positive for COVID-19
Video
Tourism centers say they were left out of financial relief funding from Congress
Video
St. Landry Parish NAACP calling for officer’s termination in excessive force probe
Video
Lafayette V.A. clinic resumes in person care for some services
Video
New Iberia mother who spent ‘last’ burying first son over weekend, needs help burying second son
Lafayette Business Recovery Program accepting applications
UPDATE: Cajun musician, paramedic Jamie Bergeron terminated for his ‘All Lives Splatter’ online post
More Local
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Cajun musician, paramedic Jamie Bergeron terminated for his ‘All Lives Splatter’ online post
Heavy Rain Possible Tuesday & Wednesday…
Video
New Iberia mother who spent ‘last’ burying first son over weekend, needs help burying second son
Second stimulus check: President says ‘very generous’ payments could be announced soon
After reopening, some Lafayette restaurants close again after employees test positive for COVID-19
Video
Sidebar