Breaking News
4 people killed, shooter dead at Florida Navy base
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Meet Your Neighbor: Fountain Memorial Funeral Home

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more at fountainmemorialfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

76°F Clear Feels like 76°
Wind
5 mph WSW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

74°F Clear Feels like 74°
Wind
7 mph NNW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy. Low 53F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Some clouds. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

79°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
53°F Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

78°F Clear Feels like 80°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
55°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph N
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories