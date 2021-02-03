Meet Your Neighbor: Financial tips on preparing for your retirement

(From the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana)- Tax season has arrived in Acadiana and, unfortunately, so have the scammers. Better Business Bureau Serving Acadiana is warning tax filers to beware of con artists using stolen Social Security numbers and other private information such as addresses and dates of birth to file phony tax returns and steal refunds.

If your Social Security number was stolen and a fraudulent return filed, residents expecting a refund instead receive a written IRS notice stating that more than one tax return was filed in their names.