Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
62°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH lists pharmacies with COVID-19 vaccines for those over age 70
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
“Cruise de Canailles” to feature 40 locations for driving Mardi Gras celebration
Lafayette Downtown Development Authority hosts forum to discuss proposed parking meter changes
Video
Parents beware: IPSO warns of THC-laced candy
Third stimulus checks: Why it could be awhile before you see a $1,400 check
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Pro Football Contest
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Keep Calm and Carry Out
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Financial tips on preparing for your retirement
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Feb 3, 2021 / 02:57 PM CST
/
Updated:
Feb 3, 2021 / 02:59 PM CST
Learn more at
matthew-james.com
.
Local News
“Cruise de Canailles” to feature 40 locations for driving Mardi Gras celebration
Lafayette Downtown Development Authority hosts forum to discuss proposed parking meter changes
Video
Parents beware: IPSO warns of THC-laced candy
Traffic stop leads to arrest of Opelousas man wanted on multiple warrants
Feb. 3 LDH update: 2,046 new COVID-19 cases reported in Louisiana
25-year-old Church Point woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish
Grab-&-go meals available for children in St. Martin Parish each Saturday
Crime Stoppers: APSO searches for suspect in theft of utility trailer from local crawfish facility
Louisiana Civil Rights Trail comes to life
Video
Sen. Cassidy calls for bipartisan compromise on COVID-19 relief
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
25-year-old Church Point woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Lafayette Parish
Mother moves out of Opelousas to escape teen violence
Video
Parents beware: IPSO warns of THC-laced candy
Community remembers teen stabbed by 13-year-old suspect inside Walmart
Video
Find out if you have unclaimed property in Louisiana
Video
Sidebar