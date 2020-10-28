Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
80°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Your Local Election HQ
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
Top Stories
Abbeville man accused of shooting at vehicle with AR-15 arrested
UPDATE: Pregnant woman critically injured, unborn baby killed in shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish
Video
Basile High cancels next two football games, postpones Homecoming until basketball season
UL Lafayette unveils 2020 Homecoming Court
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
1st and 10
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
Turkey Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Eye on Scams – Netflix
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Caroline Marcello
Posted:
Oct 28, 2020 / 01:56 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 28, 2020 / 01:57 PM CDT
For more information on scams, visit:
www.bbb.org
.
Local News
Abbeville man accused of shooting at vehicle with AR-15 arrested
UPDATE: Pregnant woman critically injured, unborn baby killed in shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish
Video
Basile High cancels next two football games, postpones Homecoming until basketball season
UL Lafayette unveils 2020 Homecoming Court
Grand jury returns indictments for murder, attempted murder, child abuse
Gallery
Eunice man arrested after trying to buy a gun while facing attempted murder charge
Zeta Strengthening, Landfall Near New Orleans as Strong Category 2 Hurricane
Video
Trick-or-treat times in Acadiana
Opelousas man dies from injuries in one-vehicle crash
Video
New video of Crowley police chase ending in deadly crash
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
UPDATE: Pregnant woman critically injured, unborn baby killed in shooting on I-10 in Acadia Parish
Video
Zeta Strengthening, Landfall Near New Orleans as Strong Category 2 Hurricane
Video
Grand jury returns indictments for murder, attempted murder, child abuse
Gallery
New video of Crowley police chase ending in deadly crash
Video
Former DHS official says he wrote ‘Anonymous’ Trump critique
Sidebar