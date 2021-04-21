Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
61°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Live Stream
Top Stories
UPDATE: LDH’s updated vaccination distribution list, eligibility expanded to Louisianans 16+
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Acadiana’s COVID-19 Dashboard
Your Local Election HQ
10 Talks Acadiana podcast
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Black History Month
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Local
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Entertainment News
Weird News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
Top Stories
Latest on Seacor search
Video
April 21 LDH update: 661 new cases reported, 10 new deaths
Southern University student dies after hit-and-run near campus
Our Lady of Lourdes to hold blood drive April 29 to combat shortages
Weather
7-Day Forecast
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Live Doppler Radar
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
The Big Game
Big Race – Daytona
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
Local Sports
1st and 10
Cleveland Rocks the Draft
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Passe Partout
Apply to be a Guest
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Remarkable Woman in Acadiana
Veterans Voices
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Mother’s Day Contest
Umbrella-A-Day Giveaway
Basketball Challenge
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Contact Us
FCC Public File
Management
Privacy Policy
KLFY EEO Reports
Email Newsletters
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
KLFY Mobile Apps
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Eye on Scams
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted:
Apr 21, 2021 / 12:34 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2021 / 12:34 PM CDT
For more information, visit the
Better Business Bureau of Acadiana.
Local News
Latest on Seacor search
Video
April 21 LDH update: 661 new cases reported, 10 new deaths
Our Lady of Lourdes to hold blood drive April 29 to combat shortages
New Iberia Police are searching for a woman wanted for theft, bank fraud
Funeral arrangements for Kori Gauthier set for Opelousas April 24
Video
Church Point Police arrest number of juveniles on shooting charges, to be tried as adults
Sixth body found in Seacor Power incident that of an Acadia Parish native
Video
Colder, Breezy, and Sunny Today
Video
Dial Dalfred: Equal access in Lafayette for people with disabilities
Video
Brookdale Senior Living launches plate lunch fundraiser for family of Seacor Power victim
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
LIVE: Ohio police fatally shoot Black teen swinging knife
Live
Louisiana officials react to ex-cop Derek Chauvin’s guilty verdict
Sixth body found in Seacor Power incident that of an Acadia Parish native
Video
Man fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy in Elizabeth City, North Carolina
Video
New Iberia Police are searching for a woman wanted for theft, bank fraud
Sidebar