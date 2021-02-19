Meet Your Neighbor: École Saint-Landry opens as a new French Immersion school in Sunset

Registration is open for new a French immersion school in Sunset. École St. Landry will open this fall for kindergarten and first-grade students. 

Starting this fall, St. Landry Parish parents will have a new option for education. École St. Landry, a public charter school, will offer 96 kindergarten and first-grade students a chance to be a part of the inaugural classes at the new school for the 2021-2022 school year (48 K and 48 first grade).

As with all public schools, École St. Landry will be free of charge to admitted students and transportation will be available for all students.

