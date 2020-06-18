Meet Your Neighbor: Drew Brees partners with Catholic Charities of Acadiana to provide meals

View this post on Instagram

With many of our donations through the COVID crisis we have been able to establish facilities and programs that will last far beyond the existing need. We are excited to announce a new Second Harvest Food Bank kitchen in partnership with Catholic Charities of Acadiana in Lafayette, LA that will allow us to produce 15,800 meals per week for children, families, and seniors in need, as well as the homeless throughout southwest Louisiana! #LoveandServe