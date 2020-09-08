Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
89°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Daily COVID-19 updates from Louisiana Department of Health
Live Stream
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Eye on Scams
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
USDA approves D-SNAP for Louisiana disaster areas
LPD offers school zone safety tips
Video
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold a 2 p.m. press briefing
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
Weather
Tracking the Tropics
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Sports
NFL Draft
The Big Game
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Community
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Get Well with Dr. Kevin
Destination Louisiane
Moving Acadiana Forward
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Pro Football Contest
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Who’s hiring in Acadiana?
Find a Job
Post a Job
Search
Search
Search
Meet Your Neighbor: Dreams Come True Clay Shoot set for Sept. 12
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
Tracy Wirtz
Posted:
Sep 8, 2020 / 01:23 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Sep 8, 2020 / 01:23 PM CDT
Learn more at
dctofla.com
.
Local News
LPD offers school zone safety tips
Video
Technical issues delay classes in some St. Landry Parish schools
Video
Tropical Storms Paulette and Rene Expected to Stay in Atlantic
Gallery
Warm, Humid, and Quiet at Bus Stops this Morning
Video
LSUE and National Guard, to host free COVID-19 testing beginning Sept. 8
CLECO said it has restored power to 94% of its storm-impacted customers
Tutoring program steps up to help with virtual education
Video
New information on two separate shootings over the weekend in Opelousas, one victim killed
Video
LPSS addresses first day of school, families impacted by Hurricane Laura
Video
Demonstration outside Lafayette Police Department calling for justice in Pellerin shooting investigation, new allegations of assault
Video
More Local
Trending Stories
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Edwards to hold a 2 p.m. press briefing
Second stimulus checks: Senate GOP to unveil bill, will direct payments be included?
Technical issues delay classes in some St. Landry Parish schools
Video
Demonstration outside Lafayette Police Department calling for justice in Pellerin shooting investigation, new allegations of assault
Video
7-Day Forecast
Sidebar