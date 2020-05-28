Skip to content
KLFY
Lafayette
86°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Top Stories
Live Stream
Eye on Scams
Dial Dalfred
Moving Acadiana Forward
Women Impacting Acadiana
Crime Stoppers
Newsfeed Now
Your Local Election HQ
National
Washington DC Bureau
Louisiana
Local
Weird News
Top Stories
New Iberia man killed in two-vehicle crash south of Lafayette
Top Stories
10 Louisiana schools, including two in Lafayette, under investigation for early practicing
Winfrey, Pitt join Louisiana musicians for a Grammy special honoring essential workers
White House prepping executive order taking aim at social media companies
Video
LCG announces new app for transit riders and cyclists
Weather
Trevor Sonnier’s Weather in the Classroom
Live Doppler Radar
7-Day Forecast
Hunting and Fishing
Tropical Storm closures
Live Doppler 10 Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Sports
NFL Draft
Cajun Nation
Geaux Black and Gold
Geaux Nation
Beyond The Jersey
SEC Football
Athlete of the Week
Local Sports
Nominate an Athlete of the Week
Community
Help salute Acadiana’s seniors!
Acadiana Eats
Community Calendar
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Apply to be a Guest
Passe Partout
Renee Allen’s 90 Plus
Pay It Forward
All for the Kids
Festivals
The Pet Stop
Local Music Spotlight
Hunt, Hook and Cook
Legal Authority
Fitness First
Lawn and Garden
Contests
Umbrella-a-Day Giveaway
About Us
Work for Us
Meet The Team
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Management
KLFY 2019-2020 EEO Report
Privacy Policy
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Important COVID-19 information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts
Meet Your Neighbor: Dr. Kevin’s Wellness Clinic
Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
by:
KLFY Staff
Posted:
May 28, 2020 / 01:42 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 28, 2020 / 01:42 PM CDT
Learn more that
drkevinsclinic.com
.
Trending Stories
New Iberia man killed in two-vehicle crash south of Lafayette
Officer fired for making racist comments online; some say it’s a misunderstanding due to new Facebook feature
Video
Bills to loosen Louisiana gun limits nearing final passage
10 Louisiana schools, including two in Lafayette, under investigation for early practicing
Smallest-ever baby born in Louisiana released from hospital
Live
Sidebar