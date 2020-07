Autism Society Acadiana is hosting its first-ever job fair for adults and older teens with autism. Potential employers from throughout Acadiana will have an opportunity to connect with autistic job seekers who are ready to go to work.Due to COVID-19 social distancing guidelines, attendees will reserve a spot in one of two sessions. The first session is 9:30 a.m. -11:30 a.m. and the second session is 11:30 a.m. - 2 p.m.

