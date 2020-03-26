1  of  2
Breaking News
List of events around Acadiana canceled due to COVID-19 precautions School lunch distribution locations and times
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Important COVID-19 information

Acadiana Restaurant Services

Criteria for COVID-19 Screenings

State COVID-19 Dashboard

Meet Your Neighbor: Colon cancer screen in young adults

Meet Your Neighbor Acadiana
Posted: / Updated:

Learn more at lgec.net.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Sidebar