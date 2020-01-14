Meet Your Neighbor: Cleco receives emergency recovery award for Hurrine Barry response

PINEVILLE, La. (Cleco press release) – The Edison Electric Institute (EEI) presented Cleco Power with the association’s “Emergency Recovery Award” for its outstanding power restoration efforts after Hurricane Barry hit Louisiana in July.

The Emergency Recovery Award is given to select EEI member companies to recognize their extraordinary efforts to restore power to customers after service disruptions caused by severe weather conditions or other natural events. The winners are chosen by a panel of judges following an international nomination process.

Cleco Power received the award on Jan. 8 during EEI’s Winter Board and Chief Executives Meeting in Tucson, Ariz.

“This is Cleco’s 12th storm award since the program began in 1998,” said Cleco President and CEO Bill Fontenot. “This award recognizes all of our employees who work on the lines and behind the lines. It was truly a team effort, and I am proud to accept the award on their behalf.”

On July 13, Hurricane Barry made landfall in Louisiana as a Category 1 hurricane, resulting in 98,420 outages in Cleco Power’s service territory. Due to their tireless work, Cleco and contractor crews restored service to 100 percent of customers within four days after the storm, dedicating 161,000 work-hours to the recovery.

“Cleco Power’s work to restore service safely and quickly to customers, often in dangerous conditions, makes them deserving of this award,” said EEI President Tom Kuhn. “Their efforts exemplify the high standards our industry seeks to uphold, and I applaud their commitment to their customers.”